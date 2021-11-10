French police arrest PSG midfielder after attack on teammate

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) women's midfielder Aminata Diallo , 26, was arrested by French police on Wednesday in connection with an alleged attack on one of her teammates.

"Aminata Diallo was taken into custody this morning by the Versailles Regional Police Service as part of the proceedings opened following an attack on the Club's players last Thursday evening," the French football club said in a statement.

The PSG condemned the violent attack, saying they were "working with the Versailles Police to clarify the facts."

The club also took "all necessary measures" to secure the health and safety of the women's team.

Footballer Kheira Hamraoui , 31, is said to be the target of the attack on Nov. 4.

Last week, the PSG organized a dinner for the women's team at a Paris restaurant. After the party, Hamraoui, on her way home, encountered masked men.

She was dragged out of the car driven by Diallo, and hit in her legs with a metal bar. The suspects then fled the scene.

Due to injuries, Hamraoui could not play in the PSG's Champions League clash with Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Diallo, however, was on the Parc des Princes pitch as the PSG sealed a 4-0 win against the Spanish opponents.