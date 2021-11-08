Barca unveil Xavi as new manager in front of thousands of fans at Camp Nou

Barcelona presented Xavi Hernandez as their new head coach in front of thousands of fans at the Camp Nou on Monday.

The 41-year-old Barca great signed his contract, which runs until 2024, on the pitch alongside club president Joan Laporta.

"It's a historical day for Barcelona. Welcome, Xavi," an emotional Laporta told the supporters during the ceremony where the ex-midfielder was acompanied by his family.

"Thank you all. I don't want to get emotional but I am, I feel goosebumps," Xavi told the fans.





"This is the biggest club in the world and I'm going to work hard to reach your expectations. Barcelona can't accept a draw or a defeat. We have to win all the games."

Xavi joined after Barca paid his release clause with Qatari club Al-Sadd. He will replace the sacked Ronald Koeman.

"I come prepared. My DNA didn't change. We need to take charge, have the ball, create opportunities, be intense. We have a mission to rescue many things that were lost," Xavi said.

Struggling Barca are ninth in LaLiga, 11 points adrift of leaders Real Sociedad and 10 behind arch-rivals Real Madrid.





