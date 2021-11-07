Venezia stun Roma with comeback to win five-goal thriller

AS Roma's slump continued with a 3-2 Serie A defeat by relegation battling Venezia on Sunday, as the hosts recovered from surrendering the lead before halftime to launch a sensational second half fightback.

Jose Mourinho's side have one win in their last seven games in all competitions and have dropped out of the top four after picking up four points from their last five league games.

The home side went in front after three minutes through a Mattia Caldara volley, but Roma wrestled back control in the final few minutes of the first half with goals from Eldor Shomurodov and Tammy Abraham.

However, a Mattia Aramu penalty and David Okereke strike saw Paolo Zanetti's side flip the game on its head once more, earning Venezia a famous win that lifts them to 14th place with 12 points.

Roma are fifth with 19 points, three points behind Atalanta in fourth, but will slide to sixth if their capital rivals Lazio win at home to second-bottom Salernitana later on Sunday.