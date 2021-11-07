No end in sight for volcanic eruption on La Palma

The volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma still had no end in sight on Sunday, seven weeks after it started.



So far, there is no scientific data to suggest that the eruption will end in the near future, said Carmen Lopez, spokeswoman for the Pevolca emergency committee.



The number of earthquakes decreased somewhat and the emission of sulphur dioxide, an indicator of the eruption's strength, fell on Saturday, Lopez said. But these are normal fluctuations that do not yet allow an all-clear.



On Sunday, a large black cloud of smoke stood above the still unnamed volcano in the Cumbre Vieja region in the south of the island. It was driven south west towards the sea by the wind, the state television RTVE reported.



As a result, the airport was spared of ash and air traffic ran normally. But residents with health problems in several towns, over which the cloud of smoke passed by, were advised not to leave their homes if possible.



Since the volcano erupted for the first time in 50 years on September 19, the lava, some of which has a temperature of almost 1,300 degrees Celsius, has completely destroyed more than 2,700 buildings.



More than 7,000 inhabitants had to be brought to safety since the eruption of the volcano.



Off the coast, the lava formed a new peninsula that is larger than 40 hectares.



