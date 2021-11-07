Shevchenko returns to Italy as Genoa coach

Genoa have signed former AC Milan star and Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko as their new helmsman, the Serie A club said on Sunday.



Shevchenko, 45, received a contract until 2024 in succession of Davide Ballarini who had to go in the wake of Friday's 2-2 draw with Empoli. Genoa are 17th with one victory from 12 league matches.



Shevchenko coached Ukraine between 2016 and the Euro 2020 tournament held this summer.



His glittering playing career at Milan 1999-2006 and 2008-09 brought the Champions League 2003 and Serie A title 2004. The forward also played for Dynamo Kiev and Chelsea, and won 111 Ukraine caps.



