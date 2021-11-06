Red Bull Leipzig stun Dortmund in Bundesliga

Red Bull Leipzig stunned Borussia Dortmund with 2-1 win Saturday in a Bundesliga week 11 match.

Leipzig started fast and created the first danger on Dortmund's goal with French midfielder Christopher Nkunku in the 13th minute but goalie Gregor Kobel made an excellent save.

Leipzig kept the pressure on and their efforts paid off as Nkunku scored the first goal for the home team in the 29th minute at Red Bull Arena.

After a Leipzig dominated the first half, Dortmund equalized with their skipper Marco Reus in the 52nd minute.

Dortmund's Swiss keeper Kobel made several critical saves but could not keep out Yussuf Poulsen's attempt in the 68th minute.

French defender Nordi Mukiele scored another goal for Red Bull Leipzig in the 74th minute but it was disallowed by the referee.

Borussia Dortmund missed several chances to equalize and the match ended 2-1.

Dortmund remained in the second spot in the Bundesliga table with 24 points. RB Leipzig climbed to the fifth spot with 18 points.