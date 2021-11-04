Fenerbahçe Beko end 3-game losing streak by defeating CSKA Moscow 91-82 in Turkish Airlines EuroLeague

Turkish basketball club Fenerbahçe Beko defeated Russian side CSKA Moscow 91-82 in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague regular season round eight game on Thursday.

Nando de Colo led Fenerbahçe Beko to victory with 18 points as Jan Vesely played with 17 points at the Megasport Arena in Moscow.

Devin Booker and Marko Guduric each finished with 13 points for the winning side.

Will Clyburn scored 26 points and Daniel Hackett added 15 points for CSKA Moscow, which suffered their fourth defeat in eight games.

After losing three games in a row, Fenerbahce Beko secured their third victory in eight games in EuroLeague this season.