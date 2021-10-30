Lobjanidze winner helps Atakaş Hatayspor stun Beşiktaş 1-0 in Turkish Super League

Atakaş Hatayspor shocked the defending champions Beşiktaş 1-0 at home in a Spor Toto Super League match on Saturday.

Hatayspor's Georgian winger Saba Lobjanidze scored the winning goal in a quick counterattack in the sixth minute at Yeni Hatay Stadium.

Ayoub El Kaabi had the ball to be one on one against Besiktas goalkeeper Ersin Destanoğlu as the Moroccan forward took a shot. Ersin saved it but the ball was in motion to deflect El Kaabi.

Unmarked Lobjanidze made a very easy finish on the goal line, scoring an open goal.

In minute 72, Besiktas leveled the game. Turkish midfielder Mehmet Topal scored a classy backheel goal in the area but it was disallowed for offside after a VAR (video assistant referee) check.

Besiktas defender Francisco Montero was offside and illegally obstructed Hatayspor goalkeeper Munir's line of sight once Mehmet Topal took his shot.

Promoted to the Super Lig for the first time in 2020, Hatayspor secured the 1-0 win against Besiktas.

Hatayspor are currently in the second spot with 23 points that they earned in 11 matches.

Besiktas have 20 points to come third in Super Lig led by Trabzonspor, who have racked up 27 points so far.

Leaders Trabzonspor won eight matches out of 11 in the league and are still unbeaten.

Trabzonspor have three draws in the 2021-22 league campaign.