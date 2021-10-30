Erdoğan, Biden to hold meeting on Sunday at G-20 summit to discuss ways to repair U.S.-Turkey ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will hold a meeting with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on Sunday to discuss ways that will benefit U.S.-Turkish relations, according to information released by a U.S. official on Saturday.

Biden, who is in Rome for the G20 summit, will also discuss Turkey's request to purchase of F-16 fighter jets and its defense relationship with the United States .



"Certainly the president will indicate that we need to find a way to avoid crises like that one going forward and precipitous action is not going to benefit the U.S.-Turkey partnership and alliance," the official told reporters.







On Thursday, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said he expected a meeting between the two leaders in Glasgow, Scotland, but it has not been confirmed.

Both leaders will also attend the world leaders' summit at the start of the UN Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, on Monday.

Erdoğan last met Biden during a NATO summit in Brussels in June.



