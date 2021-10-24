Pakistan make history, beat India in T20 World Cup for 1st time

Pakistan made history by beating arch-rival India for the first time in a T20 World Cup match Sunday.

The green shirts' 10-wicket win ended a decades-long defeat streak that began in 1992. Pakistan had lost all 12 of their previous World Cup matches against India.

The two former champions clashed after more than two years in the 2021 T20 World Cup opening fixture at the Dubai International Stadium.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to field. The decision paid off as fast bowler Shaheen Afridi produced an early breakthrough, dismissing Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in his first two overs.

Indian captain Virat Kohli, who is playing his last World Cup as a skipper, scored 57 off 49 balls, while wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant's 39 off 30 deliveries helped the 2007 T20 champions put a modest total of 151 runs.

Pakistani openers Azam (68) and Mohammad Rizwan (79) produced a batting masterclass to chase down the 152-run target without losing a wicket, and finishing the game in the 18th over.

Afridi, who took three wickets, was declared man of the match.

It was Pakistan's first-ever victory by 10 wickets against any opposition in a T20 match, while India also lost by such a margin for the first time.

CELEBRATIONS

Cricket lovers took to the streets across the country to celebrate the rare victory.

Jubilant crowds danced to the drum-beating, while celebratory gunfire erupted in the cities of Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi, among others.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, opposition leaders Shahbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and others congratulated Pakistan for their thumping victory.

"The nation is proud of you all," Khan, who is currently in Saudi Arabia on an official visit, said in a Twitter post.

Army chief Gen. Qamar Bajwa also congratulated the Pakistan team for the "outstanding performance," saying it "has made us all proud."