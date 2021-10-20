Defending champions Bucks beat Nets 127-104 in NBA season opener

The Milwaukee Bucks began to defend their title this season with an easy 127-104 victory against the Brooklyn Nets late on Tuesday.

The 2021 Finals MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, led his team to victory with 32 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists.

Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton each played with 20 points for the Bucks.

On the losing side, Kevin Durant produced a double-double with 32 points and 11 rebounds.

Patty Mills added 21 points, while James Harden scored 20 points for the Nets, which played without seven-time All-Star Kyrie Irving since he refused to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The defending champions received their championship rings and raised a title banner at the Fiserv Forum ahead of the game.

In another clash, the Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Lakers 121-114 at the Staples Center.