FIFA TO DISCUSS POST-2024 CALENDAR PROPOSALS WITH MENS NATIONAL TEAM COACHES

FIFA on Monday announced that discussions on a potential new football calendar will be held with coaches of all men's national teams.

FIFA stated that every men's national team coach has been invited to attend online videoconferences on Oct. 19-21 to discuss post-2024 calendar proposals.

The discussions will be led by FIFA Chief of Global Football Development Arsene Wenger and expected to include the topic of frequency of FIFA World Cup finals.

The idea of holding a biennial FIFA World Cup is on FIFA's agenda for some time.

"As a coach of the men's national teams, their input is essential," Wegner said.

The European football authority UEFA, South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), and several national football associations including Turkey and Germany had previously dismissed the biennial World Cup idea.

In September, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin had even warned FIFA of a potential European boycott of the World Cup if FIFA goes ahead with its plans.