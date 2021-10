Napoli have returned to the top of the Serie A table on Sunday thanks to Victor Osimhen's late goal securing a 1-0 home win over Torino which maintained their perfect record.



Osimhen headed home in the 81st minute after captain Lorenzo Insigne had seen a first-half penalty saved by visiting keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.



Napoli have eight wins from eight this season to lead the pack on 24 points with AC Milan second on 22. Reigning champions Inter Milan are third, seven points off the pace.