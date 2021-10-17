LIVE | Second lava flow from La Palma volcano drawing closer to the sea

The La Palma volcano in the Canary Islands, which has been erupting steadily for weeks and shows no immediate sign of ending its activity, has produced a second lava flow that is rapidly approaching the sea.



The flow is 200 metres away from the coast and could lead to the formation of a new headland, according to Involcan, the region's volcanological institute, on Sunday.



The flow of lava was nearing the coastal cliffs at a speed of 15 metres per hour.



The main flow of lava has been pouring into the Atlantic for about two weeks, creating a new spit of land that measured some 36 hectares on Sunday, meaning maps of the island will need to be re-drawn.



Meanwhile,von Sunday there were again dozens of earthquakes in the Cumbre Vieja mountain range. The quakes are not particularly dangerous, however, occurring at magnitudes of up to 4.6 on the Richter scale and at depths of more than 30 kilometres, according to the authorities.



Seismologists believe the volcano will likely remain active for some time to come, however. "The end is probably not imminent," Angel Victor Torres, President of the Canary Islands, said on Sunday.