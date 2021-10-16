LAZIO STRIKE TWICE LATE ON TO END INZAGHIS UNBEATEN INTER START

Lazio scored twice late on as they came from behind to beat Inter Milan 3-1 and end Simone Inzaghi's unbeaten start in Serie A with his new club.



Ivan Perisic opened the scoring for the visitors from the spot after just 12 minutes at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday before Lazio's Ciro Immobile equalized with a penalty of his own after the break.



Controversy followed as Felipe Anderson tapped in on the rebound from Immobile's strike with nine minutes remaining, with Inter's Federico Dimarco seemingly down on the ground and injured in the build-up to the goal.



Sergej Milinkovic-Savic added a third with a late header as Inter's unbeaten start to their title defence, under the guidance of former Lazio boss Inzaghi, abruptly ended. The result leaves them four points behind leaders Napoli, who host Torino on Sunday.



Lazio's Luiz Felipe was red-carded after the full-time whistle for an altercation with former team-mate Joaquin Correa as tempers flared after the conclusion of the game.



