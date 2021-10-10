Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix 2021 starts in Istanbul

Formula 1 Rolex Turkish Grand Prix 2021 has started in Istanbul on Sunday.

The 16th race of the racing season is taking place at Intercity Istanbul Park on a 5.4-kilometer (3.4 miles) circuit with 58 laps.

Istanbul is hosting the race for the second straight year in the Tuzla district on the Asian side.

Mercedes' Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas has begun from the pole position in the Turkish GP.

His teammate Lewis Hamilton, who delivered the fastest lap ever seen at Istanbul Park, finished first in qualifying with a time of 1:22.868 but started in P11 due to an engine penalty in Istanbul.