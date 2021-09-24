Altay earn 2-1 comeback win over Beşiktaş in Turkish Super League game

Newly promoted Altay sealed a 2-1 comeback win against Beşiktaş in the Turkish Super Lig on Friday.

After the first half ended goallessly, visitors took the 1-0 lead thanks to Güven Yalçın's goal in the 47th minute.

However, Altay did not give up and Leandro Kappel scored the equalizer in the 57th minute at the Bornova Aziz Kocaoğlu Stadium in Izmir.

In the 88th minute, Daouda Bamba found the net to give the home side a remarkable win against the defending champions.