The Turkish men's volleyball team clinched their second victory after beating Spain 3-1 in the CEV EuroVolley 2021 on Friday.

Turkey won the match with 25-16, 29-31, 27-25 and 25-23 sets at the Tampere Ice Stadium in Finland.

Adis Lagumdzija got 21 points, while Ramazan Efe Mandiraci scored 19 points.

The crescent-star team will face North Macedonia on Sept. 5 in their third match in the Group C.

Turkey won CEV Men's European Golden League titles in a row in 2019 and 2021.