UN to host humanitarian aid meeting on Afghanistan

Published September 04,2021
The UN will host a ministerial-level humanitarian aid conference for Afghanistan next month in Geneva, a spokesman for the head of the international body announced Friday.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Geneva to attend the Sept. 13 meeting, said Stephane Dujarric.

The UN needs $1.3 billion to continue humanitarian aid efforts in Afghanistan but only 39% of that figure has been raised.

Thirty-eight million people in Afghanistan need help as the UN warned of the risk of a looming humanitarian disaster.