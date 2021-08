Turkey on Tuesday defeated Poland 3-0 to advance to the semifinals of the 2021 CEV Women's European Volleyball Championship.

Turkey's national women's volleyball team won the quarterfinal game with the sets of 25-18, 25-14, 25-23 at the Kolodruma Sports Hall in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

The Turkish national team will face the winner of the Serbia-France game in the semifinal on Sept. 3.