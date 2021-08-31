Ronaldo moves to Manchester United from Juventus

Manchester United have completed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo on a two-year contract with the option to extend for a further year, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.



United last Friday announced they had secured a deal to bring the 36-year-old Portugal forward back to the club subject to the agreement of personal terms, a medical and a visa.



Juventus have confirmed United are paying 15 million euros (17.7 million dollars) for Ronaldo plus eight million euros in potential add-ons, in a statement released early on transfer deadline day.



The statement said: " Juventus Football Club announces that an agreement with Manchester United FC for the definitive disposal of the registration rights of the player Cristiano Ronaldo has been reached for a consideration of 15 million euros payable in five financial years, which might be increased, up to a maximum of 8m euros, upon achievement of specific performance objectives over the duration of the employment contract with the player."



