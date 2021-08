Juventus

Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo

slumped to a shock 1-0 home defeat to promoted Empoli inon Saturday in their first match of the post-era.

Leonardo Mancuso's strike mid-way through the first half at the Allianz Stadium was enough for a surprise win for the Tuscan team which left Juve with just one point from their opening two games.

Superstar forward Ronaldo left Juve on Friday before signing for Manchester United in a move that shocked European football.