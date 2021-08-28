En-Nesyri keeps Sevilla unbeaten in La Liga

Youssef En-Nesyri's header secured Sevilla a 1-1 draw at Elche on Saturday which kept Julen Lopetegui's men unbeaten after three La Liga games.

The Moroccan forward's second goal of the campaign shortly before half-time moved Sevilla level at the top of the early table with Valencia.

Defender Enzo Roco had given Elche an 11th-minute lead but they had to settle for a second point of the campaign.

Sevilla are hoping to launch another title challenge this term after falling away late last season to finish fourth.

But Barcelona and Real Madrid have both endured difficult summers, although champions Atletico Madrid kicked off their title defence with back-to-back wins and face Villarreal on Sunday.

Later Saturday, Real Madrid will try to bounce back from last weekend's 3-3 draw with Levante when they visit Real Betis.



