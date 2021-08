In Paralympics judo, Recep Çiftçi scores Turkey's first medal

Turkey's Recep Çiftçi bagged a bronze medal in men's Judo - 60kg, defeating Marcos Dennis Blanco of Colombia at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games on Friday, scoring Turkey's first medal at the Games.

The Turkish judoka dominated the contest in Tokyo, winning it 10-1.

Vugar Shrinli of Azerbaijan won the gold medal in the event while Kazakhstan's Anuar Sariyev bagged the silver.