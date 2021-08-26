Trabzonspor, Sivasspor eliminated from Europa Conference League

Turkish football sides Trabzonspor and Sivasspor were eliminated from the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Playing at Rome's Stadio Olimpico, Trabzonspor lost to Roma 3-0 as the goals came from Bryan Cristante in minute 20, Nicolo Zaniolo in minute 65, and Stephan El Shaarawy in minute 84.

Roma had claimed a 2-1 win over Trabzonspor at Trabzon's Senol Gunes Sports Complex in the first leg.

Fellow Turkish team Sivasspor was meanwhile hammered by Denmark's Copenhagen with a 5-0 score.

Jens Stage, Mohamed Daramy, Lukas Lerager, Pep Biel, and Rasmus Hojlund produced a goal each for the Danish side.