 Contact Us
News Sport Messi's PSG draw Guardiola's Man City in UEFA Champions League group stage

Messi's PSG draw Guardiola's Man City in UEFA Champions League group stage

Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and RB Leipzig have formed the Champions League group of death following the UEFA draw on Thursday. The trio were drawn into Group A alongside Club Brugge. City and PSG will do a replay of last season's Champions semi-final, won by the English team.

Reuters SPORT
Published August 26,2021
Subscribe
MESSIS PSG DRAW GUARDIOLAS MAN CITY IN UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GROUP STAGE

Lionel Messi's new club Paris St Germain will play Manchester City, managed by the Argentine's former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola, after being drawn together in Champions League Group A on Thursday.

Messi joined Qatar-owned PSG, who will also face Bundesliga side RB Leipzig and Belgium's Club Brugge, from Barcelona this month.

Abu Dhabi-owned City lost last season's final to Premier League rivals Chelsea, who were drawn in Group H against Juventus, Zenit St Petersburg and Malmo.

Real Madrid will play Inter Milan, Shakhtar Donetsk and Moldova's Sheriff Tiraspol in Group D while Spanish champions Atletico Madrid and Liverpool were together in Group B with former winners Porto and AC Milan.

Barcelona were drawn in Group E with Bayern Munich, Benfica and Dynamo Kyiv.

Manchester United will have another meeting with Spain's Villarreal, a repeat of this year's Europa League final, in Group F along with Atalanta and Young Boys.