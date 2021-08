Chelsea

Jorginho

UEFA men's player of the year

and Italy midfielderwas namedat a ceremony in Istanbul on Thursday, beating his club colleague N'Golo Kante and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne to the prize.

Jorginho starred alongside Kante in the Chelsea team that won the Champions League, beating De Bruyne's City in the final in Porto, and then helped Italy win Euro 2020.

Barcelona's Alexia Putellas won the women's player of the year prize after captaining her side to Champions League glory, scoring in the 4-0 final win over Chelsea.