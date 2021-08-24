Turkey finish group stage flawless at EuroVolley 2021

 Contact Us
Published August 24,2021
Turkish women's volleyball team won against the Netherlands on Tuesday, its fifth victory in five matches of the group stage in the CEV European Volleyball Championship (EuroVolley 2021).

The crescent-star team won the game with 25-21, 25-21 and 25-20 at the BT Arena, Cluj Napoca and finished Pool D at the top spot.

Turkey will face 4th of Pool B on Aug. 29 at the Kolodruma Sports Hall, Bulgaria in the Eight Final round.

The gold medal match of the tournament will be held at the Stark Arena, Belgrade on Sept. 4.