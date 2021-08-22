Kane makes first appearance as Alli earns Spurs win at Wolves

Harry Kane came off the bench to make his first Tottenham Hotspur appearance of the season as Dele Alli 's penalty earned coach Nuno Espirito Santo a 1-0 win on his return to his former club Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday.

Kane, who has been linked with a move to champions Manchester City all summer, came on in the second half and missed a great chance to immediately get on the scoresheet.

Alli's ninth-minute penalty was enough for Spurs to pick up all three points, however, as Nuno's first trip back to the club he brought up to the Premier League during a four-year spell between 2017 and 2021 ended successfully.

The results means Spurs have won two from two so far this season, both by a 1-0 scoreline.

