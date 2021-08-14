Rafa Benitez begins Everton reign with 3-1 victory over Southampton

Everton rallied from a goal down to beat Southampton 3-1 in the Premier League as manager Rafa Benitez enjoyed a winning start to his reign at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Benitez's appointment was not a popular one on the blue half of Merseyside after his spell in charge of Liverpool and his side left the field to boos at halftime as they trailed to a goal by Adam Armstrong on his Southampton debut.

But whatever the Spaniard said at the break did the trick as Everton were a different proposition once Richarlison equalised from close range in the 47th minute.

Abdoulaye Doucoure's sublime finish put them ahead in the 76th minute before Richarlison set up Dominic Calvert-Lewin to make the points safe late on.







