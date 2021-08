France beat Argentina 3-0 in Tokyo 2020 men's volleyball semifinals on Thursday to reach a gold medal match, where they will play against the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

The French national team and the ROC will vie for the Olympic gold in the final at Ariake Arena on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Argentina will take on Brazil in a bronze medal match on the same day.

Brazil on Thursday lost to the ROC 3-1 to make their way to the third-place game.