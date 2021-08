China's 14-year-old diver Quan Hongchan won a gold medal in women's diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Thursday.

Quan, the youngest Chinese athlete in Tokyo, scored 466.20 points in women's 10-meter platform final at Tokyo Aquatics Centre to be the champion.

Her compatriot Chen Yuxi took silver as the 15-year-old scored 425.40 points in the final.

Melissa Wu of Australia had bronze with 371.40 points.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics will run through Aug. 8.