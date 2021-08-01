Belarus runner faced attempted kidnapping in Tokyo, opposition says

The Belarusian authorities tried to kidnap athlete Kristina Timanovskaya, according to the country's opposition, after the runner was banned from taking part in the Tokyo Olympic Games and attempts were made to fly her back home.



Timanovskaya is now under the protection of the Japanese police. She said, "I'm safe now," according the opposition Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation (BSSF).



The 24-year-old had been taken to the airport after making critical remarks about Belarusian sports officials in Tokyo, according to independent Belarusian media.



Timanovskaya had been due to compete in Monday's 200 metres heats.



However, the Belarusian Olympic Committee said in a statement that the runner had been examined by a doctor and would not take part because of her "emotional-psychological condition."



But BSSF published a video on Telegram in which Timanovskaya states that pressure was put on her and that she was being taken out of the games and flown out of Japan against her will.



The BSSF said there had been an attempt at a "forcible" departure, in comments on Instagram.



Timanovskaya told the radio station Euroradio in an interview: "They just told me to pack my things and fly home."



The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said it was monitoring the case and had asked the Belarusian Olympic Committee (NOC) for clarification.



Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya welcomed the IOC's speedy response. "It is important to investigate the violations of athletes' rights by the NOC," she tweeted.



Timanovskaya plans to ask for asylum in Europe by contacting the Austrian embassy in Tokyo, according to the BSSF.



The runner said she suspected other Belarusian athletes could not compete because not enough negative doping samples had been submitted for them.



She had previously been critical of sports officials in authoritarian Belarus.

