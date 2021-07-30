CONDOM USED TO REPAIR JESSICA FOXS CANOE AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

Condom used to repair Jessica Fox's canoe at Tokyo Olympics

Australian canoeist Jessica Fox found a perfectly stretchy, waterproof material for a boat repair at the Tokyo Olympics: a condom.

Fox, who won a bronze medal in women's kayak slalom and gold in the canoe slalom, posted a video on social media this week of someone making repairs to the nose of her boat.

First, a gooey carbon mixture is applied before the condom is used to secure it in place.

"Very stretchy. Much strong," the caption reads.

The 27-year-old Fox is the world's top-ranked paddler in canoe and kayak and won the first women's canoe slalom race in Olympic history.









