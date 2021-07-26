Erik Lamela joins Sevilla from Tottenham

Erik Lamela has joined Sevilla from English side Tottenham, the Spanish football club's website said Monday.

The Argentinian winger signed a contract for three seasons with the La Liga club.

Lamela, 29, scored 37 goals and made 47 assists in 257 matches for Tottenham.

He also racked up three goals for Argentina in 25 caps.

Sevilla finished the 2020-2021 season of La Liga in fourth place with 77 points.

The Spanish club also holds the record for most UEFA Europa League match wins, with six trophies.