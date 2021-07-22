 Contact Us
News Sport Russian swimmer Borodin fails Covid test, out of Olympics

Russian swimmer Borodin fails Covid test, out of Olympics

AFP SPORT
Published July 22,2021
Subscribe
RUSSIAN SWIMMER BORODIN FAILS COVID TEST, OUT OF OLYMPICS

European 400m individual medley champion Ilya Borodin has been ruled out of the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19, Russian team officials said.

The 18-year-old, who was expected to contend for a medal, failed a test during a final training camp in Vladivostok before departing for Japan.

"European champion Ilya Borodin passed a positive test for Covid-19, which is why he will not take part in the Olympic Games in Tokyo," the Russian Swimming Federation said in a statement late Wednesday.

It added that all other athletes and officials tested negative.

Borodin claimed the European title in Budapest in May in 4mins 10.02secs, a world junior record and the sixth fastest in the world this year.