Nigerian forward Ahmed Musa joins Fatih Karagümrük

Ahmed Musa on Thursday joined Istanbul's VavaCars Fatih Karagümrük from Nigerian football club Kano Pillars.

A video on the Turkish club's Twitter account shows the 28-year-old signing his contract.

During his career, the Nigerian attacker has played for standout clubs like Leicester City and CSKA Moscow.

He made 1 assist in 7 games for Kano Pillars.

Musa was part of the Nigerian squad in the 2018 World Cup 2018. He scored 15 goals in 87 caps.

Fatih Karagümrük finished the 2020-2021 season in 9th place of the TSL standings after collecting 60 points.