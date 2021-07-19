News Sport F1 condemns racial abuse of Hamilton at British GP

Motorsport officials said on Monday that Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton was racially abused on social media around his British Grand Prix victory as they condemned the abuse.



Mercedes driver Hamilton won his home race Sunday after a first-lap collision with title rival Max Verstappen of Red Bull, despite having to serve a 10-second penalty in connection with the incident.



A joint statement from Formula One, the ruling body FIA and Mercedes said that Hamilton "was subjected to multiple instances of racist abuse on social media following an in-race collision.



"Formula 1, The FIA and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team condemn this behaviour in the strongest possible terms. These people have no place in our sport and we urge that those responsible should be held accountable for their actions.



British Sky TV said that the abuse included monkey emojis under a Mercedes post on Instagram.



Hamilton is the only black driver in the sport and a passionate campaigner against discrimination.



"Formula 1, the FIA, the drivers and the teams are working to build a more diverse and inclusive sport, and such unacceptable instances of online abuse must be highlighted and eliminated," the statement said.



The incidents come a week after England footballers Marcus Rashford, Jordan Sancho and Bukayo Saka were racially abused after missing penalties in the Euro 2020 final against Italy.



The online abuse added to the controversy around the race.



Championship leader Verstappen, whose race ended after the high-speed collision and who was discharged from hospital late Sunday, had criticised Hamilton and Mercedes.



"Glad I'm ok. Very disappointed with being taken out like this. The penalty given does not help us and doesn't do justice to the dangerous move Lewis made on track. Watching the celebrations while still in hospital is disrespectful and unsportsmanlike behavior but we move on," Verstappen tweeted.



Hamilton said: "I send my best wishes to Max who is an incredible competitor. I'm glad to hear he is ok. I will always race hard but always fairly."









