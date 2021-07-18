Mercedes driver Hamilton wins F1 British Grand Prix

British driver Lewis Hamilton won the 10th Grand Prix of Formula 1's 2021 season held in the United Kingdom on Sunday.

The 52-lap British Grand Prix was held at the Silverstone Circuit, the East Midlands, on a 5.8-kilometer (3.6-mile) track.

The race got off to a chaotic start as Red Bull driver Verstappen was out of the race after a first-lap collision with Hamilton.

Mercedes's Hamilton got a 10-second time penalty for the huge accident, which he served at his pit stop and came out in fourth place.

Despite having to regain the penalty time, Hamilton clinched his 99th career victory to complete the race at 1:58:23.

Ferrari's Monaquese driver Charles Leclerc came second-3.8 seconds behind Hamilton-and Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas finished third, 11.1 seconds behind.

The 11th race is set to be held at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Aug. 1.

2021'S TOP FIVE DRIVERS, CONSTRUCTORS

Driver standings

1. Max Verstappen (Netherlands): 185 points

2. Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain): 177

3. Lando Norris (Great Britain): 113

4. Valtteri Bottas (Finland): 108

5. Sergio Perez (Mexico): 104

Constructor standings

1. Red Bull: 289

2. Mercedes: 285

3. McLaren: 163

4. Ferrari: 148

5. AlphaTauri: 49