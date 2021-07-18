News Sport Bolt thought 'just once' about comeback to the tracks

Bolt thought 'just once' about comeback to the tracks

DPA SPORT Published July 18,2021 Subscribe

Former sprinter Usain Bolt has said he thought "just once" about a comeback to the tracks after his retirement in 2017, but was persuaded against it by his coach.



"I went to my coach at the time and said, 'coach, I think we can make a comeback.' And he dryly replied, 'No, I don't think so,'" Bolt told an interview with the Welt am Sonntag newspaper on Sunday.



Bolt holds the world records in the 100 metres (9.58 seconds) and in the 200 metres (19.19 seconds).



When it came to watching the Olympic sprints in Tokyo, he said he wouldn't be travelling there because of the coronavirus pandemic: "Now I will watch the events at home on TV," he said.



The fastest man in the world has been a father of three kids since June, and the former world-class sprinter is sweating it out as much as he used to when he was training.



"Being a father of course takes over the main role in my life now. It's really a full-time job, there are no breaks," he said.



"The twins are still very small. Sometimes it's difficult, but I also enjoy it a lot."



Bolt, however, doesn't manage the workload alone: "My girlfriend does a lot, of course, and from time to time our parents also help." Besides the twin boys named Saint Leo and Thunder, Bolt also has a girl called Olympia Lightning.



Bolt is also investing in his passion for music. "I spend a lot of time doing that [music] as well. I also do a lot of charity work in Jamaica. And a few people are pushing me to become a coach."



