2 athletes in Tokyo Olympic village test COVID-19 positive

Two athletes tested positive for coronavirus in the Tokyo Olympic Village a day after the first case was confirmed in the village, the officials said on Sunday.

The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee announced that 10 people who arrived from abroad to attend the games, including two athletes, a contractor, a media person, and other game-concerned personnel, had tested positive.

They are under a 14-day quarantine period.

No details were provided about the nationality of the athletes and their health situation.

On Saturday, the first case was reported in the village after an individual who worked for the games tested positive for COVID-19.

With the new cases, overall infections related to the Tokyo 2020 since July 1 have risen to 55.

Japan had previously barred international spectators from attending the delayed Olympics, scheduled to be held from July 23 to Aug. 8.

Olympic host city Tokyo entered a state of emergency on Monday until Aug. 22 due to surging COVID-19 infections, which triggered rumors about the cancelation of the games.