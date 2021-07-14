EUROLEAGUES 2021-2022 SEASON KICKS OFF ON SEPT. 30

The fixtures of the 2021-2022 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague season were revealed on Wednesday.

Defending champions Anadolu Efes from Turkey and Real Madrid of Spain will face off on Sept. 30, while Fenerbahce Beko, another Turkish team, will take on Serbian side Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade on Oct. 1 in the first round.

The first Istanbul derby between Anadolu Efes and Fenerbahce Beko will take place on Nov. 25 at the Ulker Sports and Event Hall.

The regular season is set to end on April 8, 2022, and the top eight teams will then qualify for the playoffs.

Round 1 fixtures

Sep. 30

AS Monaco (France) - Panathinaikos (Greece)

Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) - Bayern Munich (Germany)

AX Armani Exchange Milan (Italy) - CSKA Moscow (Russia)

Real Madrid (Spain) - Anadolu Efes

Oct. 1

UNICS Kazan (Russia) - Zenit St. Petersburg (Russia)

Fenerbahce Beko - Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade (Serbia)

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (France) - Zalgiris Kaunas (Lithuania)

Olympiacos Piraeus (Greece) - TD Systems Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (Spain)

Barcelona (Spain) - ALBA Berlin (Germany)