Galatasaray to visit Olympiacos in friendly match

Turkey's Galatasaray will play against Greek football club Olympiacos in a pre-season friendly match on Tuesday.

In a statement, Galatasaray announced the team members will go to Athens on Monday to play the match.

Galatasaray stated that Norwegian right back Omar Elabdellaoui, who suffered a major eye injury, will travel with the senior team even though he is not fully recovered.

Elabdellaoui, 29, a former Olympiacos captain, was injured in his face and eyes during a New Year's Eve party when a firecracker in his hand went off. Since then he has undergone several surgeries and missed the rest of the 2020-21 season.

Elabdellaoui started trainings with the team in July and wears special glasses to protect his right eye, which is still covered.

Galatasaray added that Elabdellaoui will undergo more surgeries in the upcoming term.

Elabdellaoui joined Galatasaray in 2020 from Olympiacos.

Tuesday's friendly at Piraeus' Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium will start at 1815GMT.