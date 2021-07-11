Turkish athletes claim 4 medals at European Junior Swimming Championships

A total of four Turkish swimmers won medals at the 2021 European Junior Swimming Championships in the Italian capital Rome on Sunday.

Merve Tuncel bagged a gold medal in the women's 400-meter freestyle after completing the race with a time of 4.06.25.

Yiğit Aslan claimed a gold medal in the men's 800-meter freestyle with 7.51.20, while Mert Kılavuz won a silver in the same event with 7.52.19.

Separately, another Turkish athlete Berke Saka bagged a silver medal in the men's 200-meter backstroke after finishing the race at 1.59.02.