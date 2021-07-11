Turkey administers over 330,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots in 24 hours

Turkey administered a total of 331,801 COVID-19 vaccine jabs in the past day, according to official figures released on Sunday.

The country has administered over 57.76 million vaccine doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, according to the Health Ministry.

More than 37.7 million people have received their first doses, while over 17.1 million got their second dose.

Also, nearly 2.89 million people received their third doses.

To date, 60.7% of the country's adult population has received at least one vaccine dose.

Meanwhile, a total of 5.13 million vaccine doses were administered over the past week, according to Health Ministry data.

The ministry also confirmed 5,261 new coronavirus infections and 37 deaths in the last 24 hours, while as many as 5,242 more patients recovered.

Amid a nationwide fall in virus cases and an expedited inoculation drive, Turkey has entered a new normalization phase, lifting almost all virus-related restrictions.

However, seeking to limit the spread of the Delta variant of the virus, the country has suspended flights from Bangladesh, Brazil, South Africa, India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, passengers from the UK, Iran, Egypt, and Singapore are required to have a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours prior to their flight.