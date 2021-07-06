Italy reaches final, beats Spain in shootout

Italy has reached the European Championship final by beating Spain 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.

Jorginho converted the decisive penalty kick Tuesday to give Italy a 4-2 shootout win over Spain and a spot in the European Championship final.



The midfielder took a trademark hop at the end of his run-up before rolling the ball into the bottom corner.



The match had finished 1-1 through extra time. Federico Chiesa scored for Italy with a curling shot in the 60th minute but Alvaro Morata equalized for Spain in the 80th.



Morata missed the next-to-last kick in the shootout, giving Jorginho the chance to win it.



Italy will be back at Wembley Stadium for the final on Sunday against either England or Denmark.