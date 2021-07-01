Adana Demirspor sign Younes Belhanda on free transfer

Adana Demirspor on Thursday announced the signing of attacking midfielder Younes Belhanda on a free transfer, following his departure from Galatasaray.

The newly promoted Turkish Super Lig side inked a three-year deal with the Moroccan player.

The 31-year-old player's contract was unilaterally canceled by Galatasaray in March.

He helped the Lions win two Turkish Super Lig titles, one Turkish Cup and one Turkish Super Cup since 2017.

Belhanda produced 22 goals and 26 assists in 131 games for Galatasaray.

He has also made 50 appearances for Morocco.