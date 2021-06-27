Czech Republic into Euro 2020 quarters with 2-0 win over Netherlands

A brave Czech Republic beat a 10-man Netherlands 2-0 to reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 on Sunday in Budapest.



The Czechs will face Denmark next Saturday in Baku. This is so far the best campaign for the Czechs at the tournament since 2012, when they also reached the quarter-finals.



Tomas Holes broke the deadlock after a free-kick was headed back across goal by Tomas Kalas and top scorer Patrik Schick added a second, scoring his fourth goal in the tournament.



The Dutch side had Matthijs de Ligt dismissed for a handball after video review before the opening goal.



The Netherlands are out in the first match of the knock-out stages after not qualifying for the Euros in 2016 and also missing the 2018 World Cup.

