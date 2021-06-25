LA Clippers beat Phoenix Suns in Game 3, cut deficit to 2-1

Los Angeles Clippers tasted their first-ever victory in the Western Conference Finals after beating Phoenix Suns 106-92 in Game 3 on Thursday.

Paul George and Ivica Zubac posted a double-double in the 106-92 victory at the Staples Center.

George scored 27 points and 15 rebounds, while Zubac produced 15 points and 16 rebounds.

Reggie Jackson finished with 23 points.

For the losing side, Deandre Ayton was the highest scorer with 18 points and nine rebounds.

Chris Paul performed double-double with 15 points and 12 assists.