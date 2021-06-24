TRAE YOUNGS 48 POINTS GIVE HAWKS 1-0 SERIES LEAD OVER BUCKS

Trae Young dropped 48 points to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 116-113 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals late Wednesday.

Young scored the most points for the Hawks in a playoff game since 1988.

The Hawks took a 1-0 series lead with this victory while John Collins contributed with 23 points and 15 rebounds, Clint Capela had 12 points and 19 rebounds.

For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo played with 34 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists, Jrue Holiday had 33 points and 10 assists.

Khris Middleton also scored 15 points.

Game 2 will be played in Milwaukee on Friday.